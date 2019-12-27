Robotina Price Down 2.5% This Week (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Robotina token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Robotina has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Robotina has a total market cap of $13.37 million and $124,663.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Robotina

Robotina was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io.

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

