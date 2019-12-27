Robotina (ROX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $105,973.00

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Robotina token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Robotina has a total market cap of $13.01 million and $105,973.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Robotina has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Robotina Profile

Robotina was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

