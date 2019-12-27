Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Down 51.9% in December

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the November 28th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.52. 2,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,114. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.378 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

RCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 99.8% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,174,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241,073 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,009,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,621,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

