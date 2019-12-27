Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton Acquires 5,000 Shares

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$201,828.30.

RSI traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.90. 190,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.90. Rogers Sugar Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$4.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.43 million and a PE ratio of -61.25.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc will post 0.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut Rogers Sugar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

