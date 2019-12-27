Rotharium 1-Day Volume Tops $78,074.00 (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Rotharium has traded up 82.4% against the dollar. One Rotharium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00010063 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $78,074.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00184137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.01251989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120817 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

