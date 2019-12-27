Rotharium Achieves Market Cap of $2.51 Million (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00010343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. Rotharium has a market cap of $2.51 million and $86,152.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rotharium has traded up 89.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.01212766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

