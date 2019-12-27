Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) Plans $0.05 — Dividend

Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

NERD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.99. 20,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,116. Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

