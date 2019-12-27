RPICoin (RPI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,660.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. RPICoin has a market cap of $25,660.00 and $2.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 911,611,491 coins and its circulating supply is 871,599,555 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

