RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Up 3.1% This Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7,150.37 or 0.97417431 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $393,270.00 and approximately $117,625.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002179 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

