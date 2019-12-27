RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 242.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 124,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RTI Surgical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTI Surgical stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 8,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,645. RTI Surgical has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $183.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

RTIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

