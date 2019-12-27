Rubies Trading Up 92.3% This Week (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Rubies has traded 92.3% higher against the US dollar. Rubies has a market capitalization of $41,754.00 and $189.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007158 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

