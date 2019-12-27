Rupee Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Rupee has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $69,818.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024324 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,132,350 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

