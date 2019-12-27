Rupee Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Rupee has a total market cap of $94,848.00 and $108.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023928 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,139,050 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.