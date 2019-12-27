Safe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58,178.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Safe has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and $58,178.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00006140 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. During the last week, Safe has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061827 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00546836 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00232185 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085082 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.