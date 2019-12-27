Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $7,834.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.02573021 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

