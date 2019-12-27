SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $234,102.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a market cap of $285,987.00 and approximately $234,102.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00800812 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001203 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,126,367 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

