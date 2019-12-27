Sai (DAI) Achieves Market Cap of $103.13 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major exchanges. Sai has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.88 or 0.05884031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029665 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023544 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

