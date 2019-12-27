SaluS (SLS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,270.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, SaluS has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and $10,270.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00072377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062011 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00085064 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,380.29 or 1.00697864 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

