Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.71 ($24.09).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SZG. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of SZG traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching €19.92 ($23.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of €18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.88. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a twelve month high of €31.51 ($36.64).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

