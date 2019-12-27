San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the November 28th total of 377,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of SJT stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0017 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 205,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

