Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 28th total of 677,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Sasol stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. 427,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 378,680 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sasol by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Sasol in the third quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 120,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Renaissance Capital cut Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

