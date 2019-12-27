Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Short Interest Update

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 28th total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SVRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 43.3% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Savara by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,270. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. Savara has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that Savara will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

