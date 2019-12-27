Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.02. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $282,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply