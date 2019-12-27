Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.02. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $282,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

