Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Short Interest Down 15.3% in December

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 880,600 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SALT shares. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Noble Financial set a $8.50 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 285,141 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,583 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 164,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SALT opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $465.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

