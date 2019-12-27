Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $39.28. 111,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,684. SEA has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The company had revenue of $763.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 214.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth about $8,632,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 423.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

