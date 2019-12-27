Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.14.

A number of research firms have commented on SES. TD Securities reduced their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

TSE:SES opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$4.02 and a 1 year high of C$9.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

