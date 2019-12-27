Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Update

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the November 28th total of 123,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,136. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $228.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Select Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 79,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $701,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Select Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Select Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.