Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Short Interest Update

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 28th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 621,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,116. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Select Medical news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $552,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,439.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 74,774 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,352,661.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 23.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Select Medical by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

