Selfkey (KEY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.95 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, RightBTC and Binance. In the last week, Selfkey has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.11 or 0.05905024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029514 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001880 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023418 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, RightBTC, OKEx, Tidex, ABCC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

