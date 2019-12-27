SelfSell Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,298.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $57,773.00 and approximately $8,298.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

