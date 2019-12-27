SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the November 28th total of 68,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:LEDS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 34,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 118.17% and a negative net margin of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SemiLEDs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.