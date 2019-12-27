Semux Trading 12.8% Higher This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $899,589.00 and approximately $766.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00019000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003744 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000974 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000155 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,595,017 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.