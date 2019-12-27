Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Upbit and DDEX. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $2.82 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,194,835 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex, GDAC, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

