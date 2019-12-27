Sentinel Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $38,438.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.