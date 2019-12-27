Sentinel Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $43,688.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

