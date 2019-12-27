Sentivate Market Capitalization Hits $1.81 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Sentivate has a market cap of $1.81 million and $162,323.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.11 or 0.05905024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029514 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001880 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023418 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,295,306,385 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.