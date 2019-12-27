Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Down 21.9% in December

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 28th total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 57,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.65. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 128.30% and a negative return on equity of 5,040.51%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

