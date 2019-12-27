Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

SERV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 165,821 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,065,000 after buying an additional 400,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. 15,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,073. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

