Servicemaster Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,665 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,423% compared to the average volume of 66 put options.

SERV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

SERV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 814,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,051. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

