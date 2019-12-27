Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the November 28th total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Servicesource International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,485. Servicesource International has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Servicesource International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Servicesource International by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 228,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53,238 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Servicesource International by 87.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SREV. ValuEngine downgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Servicesource International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

