Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

SESN opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $103.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.71. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 53,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 98,250 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

