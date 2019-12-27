Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the November 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 162,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Severn Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Severn Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SVBI opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.88. Severn Bancorp has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

