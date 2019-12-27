Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Update

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 334,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

