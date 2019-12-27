SHIELD (XSH) Trading 56.5% Lower This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. SHIELD has a total market cap of $96,445.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 56.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,331.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.01744408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.02832407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00569070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00622045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00061571 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00382161 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

