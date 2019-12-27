ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 28th total of 92,700 shares. Currently, 39.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Shares of ShiftPixy stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,251. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. ShiftPixy has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ShiftPixy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

