ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $799.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01246431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.