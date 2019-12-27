Short Interest in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Decreases By 21.8%

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 28th total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

