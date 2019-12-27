Short Interest in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Increases By 22.7%

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 28th total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Anaplan to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

NYSE PLAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,669. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,751,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,486,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Insiders sold 224,662 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,647 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $2,482,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

