Short Interest in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Increases By 114.0%

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the November 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ARDX stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $535.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $160,200. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.