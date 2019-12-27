Short Interest in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Expands By 17.9%

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 28th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 645,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ASML by 184.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $11,574,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.65. 3,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,893. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.22. ASML has a twelve month low of $147.38 and a twelve month high of $297.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

